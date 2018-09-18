Harris, Minshew II Named Pac-12 Players of the Week

SAN FRANCISCO -

Washington State kick returner Travell Harris and quarterback Gardner Minshew II each earned Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announce Monday.

Harris was named the Special Teams Player of the Week and Minshew was named the Offensive Player of the Week.

Harris, a redshirt-freshman, had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win over Eastern Washington. The Tampa, Fla. native averaged 41.5 yards-per-return and also recorded a tackle on kickoff coverage. Harris recorded WSU’s first kick return for a touchdown since Robert Taylor had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Arizona State in 2016.

Minshew II, a senior graduate transfer from East Carolina, completed 45-of-57 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in the 59-24 victory over Eastern Washington. The Brandon, Miss. native has helped WSU to a 3-0 start for the second straight season and became the first Cougar quarterback to win his first three starts since Steven Birnbaum did so to start the 1998 season. Minshew II enters Pac-12 Conference play leading the country in passing (401.0) and tied for second in the league with eight touchdown passes.

Washington State recorded eight Pac-12 Player of the Week awards last season, taking two of the three weekly awards on two different occasions.