Elleby leads WSU to win over Old Dominion

GRAND CAYMAN - C.J. Elleby scored a team high 21 points to lead the Washington State Cougars to a 66-50 win over Old Dominion in the Cayman Islands Classic Tuesday.

The Cougs had a two point lead at the half, but took over the game in the 2nd outscoring OD 36-22 to close out the game.

Marvin Cannon was a huge spark for the Cougars off the bench scoring 14 points and collecting 7 rebounds.

The Cougars will play in the tournaments 5th/6th place game tomorrow against Colorado State, that game will tip off at 10:30 Wednesday morning pacific time.