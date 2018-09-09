WSU Cougars

Cougs pitch a shutout in blowout win over San Jose State

PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns as the Washington State Cougars beat San Jose State 31-0.

The Cougar defense was stellar holding the Spartans to just 109 total yards and keeping them off the scoreboard all night long.

The Cougars had a balanced offensive attack throwing for over 400 yards and running it for another 124.  

With the win, Washington State improves to 2-0 on the season.  The Cougs host Eastern Washington next Saturday at 5pm.

 

