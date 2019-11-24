Cougs lock up bowl bid with last second win over Oregon State

PULLMAN, Wash. - Max Borghi plowed his way in from two yards out with one second remaining to left Washington State to a 54-53 win.

The Cougs scored two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the game to erase a ten point deficit and come away with win number six.

The Cougars looked to be in control after scoring on a Max Borghi one yard touchdown run to take a 10 point lead early in the 4th, but everything fell apart after that. The Beavers exploded for 29 points in the fourth quarter alone to take a 10 point lead of their own.

The Cougars cut the Beaver lead to 5 with an Anthony Gordon to Dez Patmon touchdown with 2:10 remaining, but couldn't recover the onside kick after. Their defense got the ball back, and the Cougs drove for the winning td.

Anthony Gordon put up huge numbers once again with 606 yards and 6 td's but he also threw 3 interceptions.

Gordon broke the all time Pac-12 single season touchdown passing record. Later in the 4th quarter.

Gordon broke the Pac-12 single season record for passing yards.

The Cougars will be in Seattle Friday for the Apple Cup against the Washington Huskies.