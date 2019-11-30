Cougs fall to Huskies for 7th straight Apple Cup

SEATTLE, Wash. - A new year, same result, the Washington Huskies continue their dominance over the Washington State Cougars with a 31-13 win in the Apple Cup Friday.

The Cougars took the opening drive right down the field and scored a touchdown to open the scoring to take their first lead of the game. They added a field goal early in the 2nd quarter for a lead of 10-7.

It was all Washington after the second Cougar lead. The Husky defense allowed just three points over the last nearly three quarters and their offense took care of the rest.

Early in the first quarter Anthony Gordon passed the 5,000 yard passing mark becoming the first Pac-12 quarterback to ever reach the milestone in one season.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 7-5, the Cougs fall to 6-6. Both teams are expected to be headed to a Bowl game.