Cougars take down Stanford, one win away from a bowl game

MOSCOW, Idaho - Anthony Gordon throws for 520 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Washington State Cougars to a 49-22 win over Stanford Saturday at Martin Stadium.

The Cougars got off to a fast start jumping out to a 19-0 first quarter lead thanks to three Gordon TD passes.

Stanford was able to stay close most of the rest of the game thanks to big plays in their passing game. Cardinal QB Davis Mills with a Stanford single-game record 494 yards, but the Cougs were able to intercept two passes in the 4th quarter to seal the game.

Cougar running back Max Borghi finished the game with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown, and added 8 catches for 34 yards and another score.

Brandon Arcanado led the Cougars in receiving once again with 148 yards and a touchdown. Easop Winston Jr. chipped in with 11 catches for 107 yards and two scores.

With the win the Cougars improve to 5-5 on the season, they need one more win in their last two games to qualify for a bowl game for the fifth straight season.

The Cougars are back home next weekend as they host Oregon State.