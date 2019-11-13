WSU Cougars

Cougars suffer first loss of the season at Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Washington State Cougars suffer their first loss of the season falling on the road to Santa Clara 70-62 Tuesday night.

Isaac Bonton led the Cougs in scoring with 19 points

CJ Elleby struggled most of the night scoring just 10 points on 4-14 shooting and just 1-7 from three.  Elleby also turned the ball over five times and fouled out of the game with 2:30 remaining.

With the loss the Cougars fall to 1-1 on the season, they will be home against Idaho State Sunday at 1pm.

