Cougars suffer first loss of the season at Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Washington State Cougars suffer their first loss of the season falling on the road to Santa Clara 70-62 Tuesday night.
Isaac Bonton led the Cougs in scoring with 19 points
CJ Elleby struggled most of the night scoring just 10 points on 4-14 shooting and just 1-7 from three. Elleby also turned the ball over five times and fouled out of the game with 2:30 remaining.
With the loss the Cougars fall to 1-1 on the season, they will be home against Idaho State Sunday at 1pm.
