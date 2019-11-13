Cougars suffer first loss of the season at Santa Clara

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Washington State Cougars suffer their first loss of the season falling on the road to Santa Clara 70-62 Tuesday night.

Isaac Bonton led the Cougs in scoring with 19 points

CJ Elleby struggled most of the night scoring just 10 points on 4-14 shooting and just 1-7 from three. Elleby also turned the ball over five times and fouled out of the game with 2:30 remaining.

With the loss the Cougars fall to 1-1 on the season, they will be home against Idaho State Sunday at 1pm.