Cougars looking to rebound against Colorado

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars were off to a fantastic start to the season winning their first three games, but they've yet to win a Pac-12 contest in three tries. This week against Colorado, the Cougs are set up for a lot of success.

First off, the 0-3 record in the Pac-12 is bad, but it's not as bad as it might seem. The UCLA game was one of those fluky things that is hard to quantify. Did they lose? Yes. But any one of about twelve plays happens differently, and they survive with a win.

The Utah game was the bad one, just flat out beaten by the Utes.

Last week's game against Arizona State was another one of those 50/50 kind of games that nearly ended in a 'W' for the Cougars. Quite honestly, losing in the final minute on the road to a ranked team isn't the end of the world...unless of course it's following the two games listed above.

So come home this week for Homecoming against Colorado, a decent team, but one Washington State should be able to beat in Martin Stadium. The odds makers agree as the Cougs are nearly two touchdown favorites over the Buffs.

Defensively the Cougs have to be better. In their three game losing streak Washington State has given up an average of almost 48 points per game. That's not good enough no matter who your are playing. To make matters worse, all three teams scored a season-high against WSU, meaning it's not just a bunch of high-powered offenses doing this.

The biggest change on defense has been the inability to force turnovers. In the three losses they've lost the turnover battle by a combined 8-1, and they haven't forced a single turnover since UCLA three games ago.

The good news on the turnover front is Colorado doesn't mind giving the ball away. Last week in their one-sided loss to Oregon, quarterback Steven Montez threw four interceptions. This looks like a "get healthy" game for the Speed D.

The Offense has actually been pretty good outside the Utah game. Quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation in passing yards, and is 2nd in TD passes while completing over 71 percent of his passes.

An average game for the Cougar 'O' with an improved game on Defense should be enough to beat Colorado on Saturday.

There is a Wild Card this week as terrible weather is in the forecast. We are expecting cold temps with rain and wind. This will be the first bad weather game we've seen for Anthony Gordon, and we have no idea how he will play in it.

Kickoff in Pullman is at 4pm and you can listen live on 920 KXLY, our coverage begins at 2pm.