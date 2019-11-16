Cougars finally back at home, eager for win over Stanford

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State looks for their fourth-straight win over the Stanford Cardinal at home Saturday afternoon to get their second PAC-12 win, but more importantly, another step toward bowl eligibility.

Both teams come into the matchup with just four wins on the season, but Stanford is 3-4 in the PAC12, where the Cougars are only 1-5 right now.

The Cougars have made a bowl game each season since 2015, and they need at least two more wins to keep that streak alive.

Stanford has had trouble slowing down WSU's offense, as head coach David Shaw has been frustrated after each of the last three times facing the Cougs and Mike Leach's offense.

The Cardinal defense is not what it normally is, a little depleted as two starting defensive backs may be out with injury. Mike Leach still touted them as one of the most physical groups in the PAC-12, as Shaw has had a history of tough defensive lines.

Stanford is also coming off a bad loss in Boulder, where they lost to Colorado on a last-second field goal.

The Cougs will have a replacement at cornerback, as seven-game starting CB Daniel Isom was dismissed this week from the team for violating team rules.

Anthony Gordon and the Air Raid will look to get back on track after being stifled by Cal's defense a week ago, only managing 20 points, seven of which came on a last-second, rather meaingless touchdown.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. in Pullman on Dad's weekend, catch the highlights tonight on 4 News Now!