Cougars blow out Colorado, snap three game losing streak
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars looked like the team that started the season 3-0 as they pick up their first Pac-12 win of the season, beating Colorado 41-10.
Quarterback Anthony Gordon was good in the rain today throwing for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns, he also had one interception.
Receiver Brandon Arconado returned after missing a couple games with injury and led the team in receiving with five catches for 109 yards and a 44 yard touchdown.
The Cougs improve to 4-3 on the season and will be at 12th ranked Oregon next Saturday.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Houston Astros head to World Series
- Cougars blow out Colorado, snap three game losing streak
- Richardson leads Idaho to win over Idaho State
- No. 25 Washington falls to No. 12 Oregon in Seattle
- Whitworth outlasts George Fox, win three in a row
- FNSE 10.18.2019 Part 1 Mead downs Central Valley, GSL race gets messy