Cougars blow out Colorado, snap three game losing streak

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 07:09 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:45 PM PDT

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars looked like the team that started the season 3-0 as they pick up their first Pac-12 win of the season, beating Colorado 41-10.

Quarterback Anthony Gordon was good in the rain today throwing for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns, he also had one interception.

Receiver Brandon Arconado returned after missing a couple games with injury and led the team in receiving with five catches for 109 yards and a 44 yard touchdown.

The Cougs improve to 4-3 on the season and will be at 12th ranked Oregon next Saturday.

