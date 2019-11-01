Cougar women win exhibition game over Bejing Normal University

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State women's basketball team got a pair of superb performances from seniors Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina en route to a 71-63 exhibition victory over Beijing Normal University in Beasley Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The duo combined for 46 points and 20 rebounds in the exhibition. Molina, who is coming off an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 boards, while adding a game-high seven assists. Meanwhile, Hristova, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, got her 2019-20 campaign started with a game-best 28-point performance by going 12-of-19 from the floor and pulling down seven caroms.

Washington State found itself in a battle with a Beijing Normal throughout the contest, as a slow start by the Cougs offensively allowed the team from China to lead by as many as seven points in the contest. WSU was able to find its stroke in the final two quarters – shooting a combined 50% in the frames – to erase the deficit.

An 11-0 run midway through the fourth gave Washington State a nine-point advantage with 1:39 left to play. The go-ahead run started on an old-fashioned three-point play by Molina that gave the Cougars a one-point advantage. Two possessions later, sophomore Shir Levy picked off a pass near mid-court and took it to distance for a fast break layup, putting WSU up by five, and they never looked back.

Defense was key for the Cougs in deciding fourth frame, as they held Beijing Normal scoreless for over a three-minute stretch to score the come from behind victory. Washington State limited their opponent to 5-of-15 from the floor in the final quarter of play.