Cougar women stay perfect with win at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho - Senior Borislava Hristova collected her sixth career double-double on Wednesday night to help the Washington State University women's basketball team score an 80-68 road victory at Boise State.

Hristova, who is among 20 players in the nation on the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, scored a season-high 25 points and pulled down a season-best 10 caroms to pace the Cougars. Her double-double helped the Cougs stay hot to open 2019-20, as tonight's victory gives WSU its first 3-0 start since the 2016-17 season.

The Bulgarian native nearly had a double-double through two quarters, as she entered the break with 15 points and nine rebounds. She was able to pull down the board on Boise State's final shot attempt of the night to post her first double-double of the season. Tonight's effort also gives Hristova her third-straight 20-plus-point performance to open the season, and she is now 198 points away from breaking Jeanne Eggart's (1977-82) program record of 1,967 points.

Redshirt junior Jovana Subasic followed up her first career double-double her last time out by establishing a new career-high in points with 17 off the bench. The forward hit an even 50% from the floor as she sank eight of her 16 field goal attempts. Senior Chanelle Molina also extended her double-digit scoring streak to three-straight games open the season with 12 points.



Defense was once again key for the Cougs, as they limited the Broncos to 38.1% from the floor, while WSU outrebounded Boise State, 36-30. Conversely, the Cougs continue to stay hot from the field to open 2019-20, as they hit 54.8% of their shots. Tonight's shooting performance marks the second time in three games this season that Washington State has hit over 50% from the floor.

The Cougs opened the contest on a 10-3 run and never looked back. Washington State's defense limited Boise State to just 17.6% (3-of-17) from the floor in the quarter and the Cougars closed out the frame hitting three-straight shots to take a 20-10 advantage after 10 minutes of play.

Washington State opened the second quarter with a Cherilyn Molina layup and a Hristova three-pointer to push its lead to 15, at 25-10, forcing BSU to call a timeout. Subasic extended the Cougars advantage midway through the quarter to 16 points with back-to-back buckets.

Boise State hit a three-pointer to open the third quarter, but Washington State would respond by draining six of its first seven shots in the frame to claim a 15-point advantage at 51-36 after a Chanelle Molina three. The Cougs played lockdown defense to close out the frame, as they held the Broncos off the scoreboard over 2:45 to take a 57-44 lead into the final quarter.