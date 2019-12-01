Cougar women drop third game in Paradise Jam tournament

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

ST. THOMAS, USVI - Senior Borislava Hristova tallied a game-high 16 points against No. 17/23 Indiana on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to overcome a cold shooting night from the floor for the Washington State University women's basketball team, as the Cougars dropped their final contest at the Paradise Jam, 78-44.

Hristova got her night started with a bang, as she scored as she scored seven of WSU's first 13 points to help the Cougs jump out to a 13-7 lead midway through the first. The forward shot an even 50 percent from the field against a stingy Hoosier defense (7-of-14) and flittered with a double-double by pulling down a team-best eight rebounds.

The loss against No. 17/23 Indiana marks the third-straight loss to a ranked opponent for the Cougars at the 2019 Paradise Jam, as they fall to 4-3 overall on the season.

Freshman Bella Murekatete shined for the Cougars off the bench, by tying her career high in points with 10 in a career-high 16 minutes played. The 6-5 center also pulled down a career-best seven boards.

Senior Chanelle Molina hit a three at the 4:05 mark of the first to give the Cougs a 16-13 lead. That would be the last time WSU held an advantage in the game, as Indiana closed out the frame on an 11-2 run to take a 24-18 lead into the second quarter.

Washington State pulled to within three of the Hoosiers at 31-28 after a Hristova jumper with 5:35 left in the second. From that point, Indiana rolled off 14-straight points to end the quarter to take a 45-28 lead into the locker room.

Indiana continued to put pressure on Washington State in the third and fourth quarters, as they outscored WSU 33-16 in the final pair of frames to hand the Cougars a 34-point defeat.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Cougs this week, as they return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 4, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Beasley Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.