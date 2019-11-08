Cougar VB picks up another big road win

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

CORVALLIS, Ore. - No. 24 Washington State volleyball improved its' overall road record to 7-2 Thursday evening with a four-set win over the Beavers of Oregon State inside the Gill Coliseum.



Set scores from the match were: 18-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-16 in favor of the Cougars (20-5, 9-4 Pac-12).



The opening set between the Cougars and the Beavers of OSU (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) featured the intensity of a standard Pac-12 match, as four ties occurred early. Oregon State went on to generate multiple 3-0 scoring runs to produce some separation from WSU, holding down the 18-13 advantage. WSU continued to swing hard late into this set, as Magda Jehlářová, Jocelyn Urias , and Pia Timmer all picked up kills, but the Beavers took set one at 25-18 overall.



Washington State recovered quickly to open set two, as a Penny Tusa ace and a Timmer kill set the early tone for the Cougars. WSU jumped ahead to a solid lead at 12-6 with a 5-0 scoring run, anchored by Jocelyn Urias kills, and an Urias and Hannah Pukis block. The Beavers were right back into this set however, building a 5-0 run of their own to trail WSU at just 12-11 overall. OSU eventually overtook the advantage with another run of 4-0, and held down the 15-12 lead against WSU. The Cougars began to fight back in a big way late in this second period, creating a 7-0 run to jump ahead at 22-17 overall. The blocking combination of Alexcis Lusby and Jehlářová was dominate in this run, leading to the Cougars the set win at 25-20.



The back-and-forth between the Cougars and the Beavers continued into set three, with Tusa, and Timmer recording kills along the way to a 5-5 score. Washington State began to gain control of set three after the 14-4 scoring run that featured an impressive block from Pukis and Jehlářová, and kills from Timmer, and Lusby. WSU capped off the set three victory with a Lusby kill for the 25-15 win.



The Cougars found some distance from Oregon State early in this fourth set, as a 10-1 scoring run from WSU put the advantage at 13-7 overall. Lusby was dominating on offensive throughout this run for WSU, and Jehlářová anchored the defensive front as the Cougars definitely found their rhythm. That lead continued to grow after kills from Lusby and Tusa, and a Julia Norville ace put the score at 17-10 overall. Washington State finished off Oregon State at 25-17 for the road win with an Alexcis Lusby kill as well.