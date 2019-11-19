'Please stay one extra day': Coach Leach urges WSU students to stay in town for Saturday's game

PULLMAN, Wash. - WSU Football Coach Mike Leach is issuing a plea to students: Stay on campus for Saturday's game against Oregon State.

Washington State University is out for Thanksgiving break from Monday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Nov. 29.

That means lots of students will be heading home this Friday, or even earlier in the week.

Leach is hoping enough students stay for Saturday's game to fill Martin Stadium for the senior class' last game in Pullman.

"We need you there, please stay one extra day to support our football team," Leach said in a video posted by the team's Twitter account Tuesday morning. "It'd mean a lot to our success and our players are honored to be able to play in front of you."

"You make Martin Stadium a special place to play, and we need you there." Leach continued. "Thanks, and Go Cougs!"

The Cougs and the Beavs are both 5-5 on the season, looking for one more win to become bowl eligible.