"Everybody was pretty stunned" Mike Leach addresses Tracy Claeys' departure

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Cougars defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigned last Friday in unexpected fashion, head coach Mike Leach said Monday he was just as surprised as everyone else.

"I mean to be honest a lot of you guys probably know as much about it as I do from the standpoint he chose to resign for his own reasons which he wasn't very specific about. I think as people go through things and you know, everybody's dealing with something but then all the sudden, you select a different course. He did and it was sudden, and it was in the middle of things but we wish him the best."