Whitworth wins NWC Tournament on a Buzzer-beater

WALLA, WALLA, Wash. - THE TWO MATCHUPS ON THE BASKETBALL FLOOR THIS SEASON BETWEEN NUMBER 4 WHITWORTH AND TOP-RANKED WHITMAN WERE NOTHING SHORT OF THRILLING...BOTH ENDED IN LOSSES FOR THE PIRATES... BUT GIVE THEM A THIRD CHANCE AND THE CONFERENCE MVP TWO SECONDS TO WIN THE ONE THAT MATTERED MOST...AND HE'S GONNA DO MVP THINGS...

WITH THE BALL ON THE OPPOSITE BASELINE AND EVERYONE ON THIER FEET.... KYLE ROACH...WEAVED THROUGH TRAFFIC AND LET IT FLY... A 27 FOOTER...AND CHAOS...I MEAN WHAT DO YOU EVEN SAY...WHAT A MOMENT...16 TIES 16 LEAD CHANGES...BEN COLLEGE HAD 24 POINTS IN THE WIN...CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NORTHWEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS WHITWORTH PIRATES...THEY'LL FIND OUT THEIR FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP IN THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT TOMORROW MORNING WHEN THE FULL TOURNAMENT FIELD IS RELEASED. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO THEIR WATCH PARTY STARTING AT 9:30 AM IN GRAVES GYM