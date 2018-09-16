Whitworth Pirates

Whitworth picks up big win over Chapman

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 05:16 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 05:17 PM PDT

Whitworth picks up big win over Chapman

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Whitworth Pirates improved to 2-0 on the season with a 31-28 win over visiting Chapman.

Quarterback Leif Ericksen completed 26 of 42 passes for 324 yards and a Touchdown, he also ran in another score. 

Garrett McKay led the Pirates in receiving with 7 grabs for 132 yards.

The Pirate defense allowed Chapman quarterback Ian Fieber to throw for 460 yards and three Touchdown's, but made plays when they needed to picking off the quarterback 4 times.

Whitworth will have the week off next week before hosting 6th ranked Linfield on the 29th.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS