Whitworth outlasts George Fox, win three in a row

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was wet and cold in the Pine Bowl Saturday, but the Whitworth Pirates found a way to win their third straight game, 19-14 over George Fox.

It was a slow, physical game with little offense as the Pirates led 6-0 at half, and held on late to improve to 3-0 in the Northwest Conference.

Quarterback Leif Ericksen overcame two first quarter interceptions to lead the offense with 195 passing yards and a touchdown.

Running back Brayden Corona rushed 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Whitworth will be back on the road next week at Puget Sound.