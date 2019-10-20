Whitworth Pirates

Whitworth outlasts George Fox, win three in a row

By:

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 07:50 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:52 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was wet and cold in the Pine Bowl Saturday, but the Whitworth Pirates found a way to win their third straight game, 19-14 over George Fox.

It was a slow, physical game with little offense as the Pirates led 6-0 at half, and held on late to improve to 3-0 in the Northwest Conference.

Quarterback Leif Ericksen overcame two first quarter interceptions to lead the offense with 195 passing yards and a touchdown.

Running back Brayden Corona rushed 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Whitworth will be back on the road next week at Puget Sound.

