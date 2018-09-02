Whitworth Pirates

Whitworth continues dominance over La Verne in season opener

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 05:30 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 05:30 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - In what started out as a defensive game, the Pirates turned up the offense mid-way through the first quarter by the legs of runningback Mason Elms. He ran in two scores for the Pirates.

Leif Erickson went 16-25 for 239 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His scoring targets were wide receivers Garret McKay and Nick McGill.

Runningback Connor Johnson also ran in for 6 more to help the Bucs to a 38-2 victory over the leopards in the home opener. 

Whitworth has a bye week next week before hosting Chapman at home September 15th at 1 p.m.

