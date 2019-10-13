Washington State loses in the final minute to ASU 38-34, third straight Pac12 loss

TEMPE, Ariz. - Both Arizona State and WSU were coming off bye weeks, but instead of looking rusty, both offenses came out of the gates ready to pile points on the scoreboard all game.

Less than three minutes into the game, WSU QB Anthony Gordon marched the Coug offense down the field and hit Travell Harris for a 35-yard touchdown.

Under interim defensive cooridnator Roc Bellantoni and co-interim DC Darcel McBath, WSU's defense forced a three-and out on ASU's first drive thanks to a blitz leading to Marcus Strong's sack of Jayden Daniels.

The Cougar defense added two more sacks in the first quarter, when they had only registered nine coming into the game.

Dezmon Patmon's short touchdown catch from Gordon in the second quarter gave WSU a 17-7 lead.

Anthony Gordon hits Dezmon Patmon for his 2nd TD pass of the game!#GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/z2fcWq6UUR — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 12, 2019

The secondary had a few position changes, with Skyler Thomas moving back to safety and Daniel Isom taking Thomas's spot at cornerback. It didn't help early on, as Daniels found wide open wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for two touchdown passes in the first half. The first was a 40-yard play, the second an explosive 82-yard catch and run into the endzone.

Halftime score: 17-17.

After half, ASU's Eno Benjamin gave the Sun Devils their first lead of the game with a 32-yard rushing touchdown.

The Cougars responded with back-to-back scores though, one 2-yard TD to Easop Winston Jr., then with 25 seconds left in the third quarter, runningback Max Borghi finally found the endzone with a 2-yard rush. Washington State took a 31-24 lead into the fourth.

Max Borghi punches it in to finish off a 92-yard TD drive!#GoCougs | #AllAroundBack pic.twitter.com/O1K5iFHZoQ — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) October 12, 2019

That would be matched with another Aiyuk score, as he broke past the Cougar defense for his third TD of the game, a 33-yard score to tie the game at 31 in the fourth quarter.

Blake Mazza drilled a 31-yard field goal with 2:30 seconds to go in the game, giving WSU a 34-31 lead.

That was erased when ASU's Daniels rushed for 17 yards and a touchdown, as the Sun Devils took a 38-34 lead with 30 seconds to go.

Washington State had a hail-mary chance with five seconds left, but Anthony Gordon was pressured by the ASU defense and couldn't complete a pass.

The Cougs fall 38-34, and are now 0-3 in Pac12 play.