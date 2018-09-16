Washington State avenges loss to Eastern Washington with 59-24 win

PULLMAN, Wash. - Gardner Minshew threw for a career high 470 yards, twotouchdowns and no interceptions as Washington State took a 59-24 victory over Eastern Washington after losing to the Eagles in 2016.

After getting out to a 14 to nothing lead in the first quarter, the cougar offense was consistent throughout the night, with help from three James Williams touchdowns and one from Max Borghi. In total the Cougs only rushed for 41 yards in the game, throwing for 524 by Minshew and Trey Tinsley.

They exposed the Eagles special teams when Travell Harris returned a kick for 100 yards to help Washington State to a 28-10 halftime lead.

The FCS-leading Eagles offense came out of halftime with some fire, quarterback Gage Gubrud connected with Zach Eagle for a touchdown on their first drive to get within 15, then to Dennis Merritt for a 44 yard pass to make it 35-24. A James Williams touchdown for WSU in between.

Four turnovers were costly for the Eagle offense, three picks from Gubrud and a special teams turnover in the fourth quarter.

Tay Martin continues to be Minshew's main target for the cougs, pulling down 13 catches for 149 yards and a score.

Darrien Molton, Jalen Thompson and Jahad Woods each had an interception for the Cougs.

The Cougars maintain their unbeaten record at 3-0 and head to Los Angeles this week to play USC on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Next up for Eastern Washington (2-1) is back at the Inferno on Saturday to host Cal Poly with a 1:05 p.m. kickoff.