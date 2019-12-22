Chris Petersen goes out with a win, UW dominates Las Vegas Bowl 38-7 over Boise State

LAS VEGAS - Chris Petersen coached his final game for the Washington Huskies, and they earned a 38-7 win over No. 19 Boise State in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.



Washington took control from the first drive of the game, when Myles Bryant intercepted Hank Bachmeier.

Jacob Eason hit Andre Baccelia on the ensuing offensive drive, and the Huskies went up 7-0.

They scored again when Salvon Ahmed rushed in for 12 yards and a 14-0 lead. The Huskies defense shut Boise State out for the first time since 2014, when Air Force did the same to the Broncos.

Washington added two more interceptions in the second half, and got touchdowns from Richard Newton, Terrell Bynum in a trick play, and another from Ahmed.

Jacob Eason was 22/32 for 210 yards and a touchdown

This was Chris Petersen's second bowl victory with Washington, they finish the season 8-5.



