Washington scores early, beats Minnesota 5-3

OKLAHOMA CITY - Washington's bats were alive all day as the Huskies defeated the #7 Minnesota Golden Gophers to stay alive at the World Series on Saturday. Washington scored three runs in the first four innings then, after a three-hour delay due to lightning and rain, put two more up in the sixth for a 5-3 win.



Washington put multiple runners on in five of seven innings. Sis Bates and Amirah Milloy had two hits each, with Milloy having a perfect day, also drawing a walk. Morganne Flores hit a first-inning home run that put the Dawgs up for good. Sami Reynolds also drove in two runs.



In the circle, Gabbie Plain was exquisite, allowing baserunners in only two innings. She would earn her fifth win of the postseason, striking out ten. Plain retired the first six batters she faced and had another stretch of ten straight retired at one point.



Taran Alvelo earned the save as she recorded the last out of the game with the tying runner in scoring position, striking out Minnesota's final batter on five pitches.

First Inning: Flores launched a bomb to dead centerfield for her fifth home run this postseason. The Huskies picked up another run on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead. Third Inning: Minnesota strung two hits together, scoring on a double low off the leftfield wall to make it 2-1. Plain would end the inning with no more damage done.

Minnesota strung two hits together, scoring on a double low off the leftfield wall to make it 2-1. Plain would end the inning with no more damage done. Fourth Inning: Madison Huskey and Milloy set the table with a single and double to start off the inning before Bates' blooper single over the retreating shortstop brought in a run.

and Milloy set the table with a single and double to start off the inning before Bates' blooper single over the retreating shortstop brought in a run. Sixth Inning: After loading the bases following the rain delay, Reynolds sent a looping liner past the centerfielder for a two-run double.

After loading the bases following the rain delay, Reynolds sent a looping liner past the centerfielder for a two-run double. Seventh Inning: Minnesota would double with the bases loaded and two outs to cut the deficit to 5-3, but could not get any closer.

The Huskies will now play Oklahoma State, with that game set for 45 minutes after Florida-Alabama concludes today.