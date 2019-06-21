UW's Matisse Thybulle drafted 20th by Boston Celtics, traded to Philadelphia

BROOKLYN, New York - University of Washington forward Matisse Thybulle was the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, who traded that pick with the Philadelphia 76ers, so that is where Thybulle is headed.

Thybulle was projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was voted this year's Naismith defensive player of the year, as well as the Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year.

He led all NCAA Division I players with 126 steals in 2018-19.

Both players led the Washington Huskies to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011, where they beat No. 8 seed Utah State before falling to No. 1-seeded North Carolina.

Fellow Husky teammate, Jaylen Nowell left Washington after just one season where he averaged just over 16 points five rebounds and three assists a game. He is projected as a mid to late second-round pick.