No. 25 Washington falls to No. 12 Oregon in Seattle

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

SEATTLE, Wash. - The game of the week in the Pac-12 conference did not disappoint as the 12th ranked Oregon Ducks come from behind to take down the 25th ranked Washington Huskies 35-31.

Quarterback Justin Herbert led the way for the Oregon offense with 280 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.

Washington Quarterback Jacob Eason was near-perfect throwing for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns, but the Dawgs came up empty on 4th and 3 with under a minute remaining to seal the deal.

Oregon stays unbeaten in the Pac-12, Washington falls to 2-3.