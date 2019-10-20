No. 25 Washington falls to No. 12 Oregon in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. - The game of the week in the Pac-12 conference did not disappoint as the 12th ranked Oregon Ducks come from behind to take down the 25th ranked Washington Huskies 35-31.
Quarterback Justin Herbert led the way for the Oregon offense with 280 yards passing and 4 touchdowns.
Washington Quarterback Jacob Eason was near-perfect throwing for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns, but the Dawgs came up empty on 4th and 3 with under a minute remaining to seal the deal.
Oregon stays unbeaten in the Pac-12, Washington falls to 2-3.
