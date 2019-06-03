Marathon game goes against Huskies in WCWS semi-finals

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2019 season came to a close with the #3 Washington Huskies falling to the #2 UCLA Bruins in ten innings in the World Series semi-finals, losing 3-0. The second-longest postseason game in Washington history and its longest WCWS game ever was scoreless until the tenth, when a homer by UCLA's Rachel Garcia ended the game.



Washington ends the year with a 52-9 record, the fourth time in school history the Huskies have lost single-digit games and third consecutive year they have won over 50. Washington has reached at least the national semi-finals each of the last three years.



Sami Reynolds had a three-hit game for the Dawgs, bringing her World Series batting average to .438 with hits in every game. Washington put runners in scoring position in five of the last six, including loading the bases in the eighth, but could not score.



Gabbie Plain pitched six full innings of scoreless ball to start the game. She retired ten in a row from the third inning until a leadoff walk in the seventh, when Taran Alvelo took over. Plain had three 1-2-3 innings and allowed only six baserunners in the first six innings before re-entering in the tenth.



Alvelo would retire the first three batters she faced to end a scoring threat, recording two strikeouts and an easy foulout to send the game to extras. The senior would throw three innings of relief for the Huskies, recording four strikeouts, before a leadoff single in the tenth ended her day.

NOTES Alvelo (3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 K) passed Jennifer Spediacci for second in Washington history in strikeouts.

Alvelo is the third Husky ever with a 300-K season, along with Spediacci (2000) and Danielle Lawrie (2006-07, 2009-10).

Reynolds (3x5) ends the season on a career-long seven-game hit streak, with back-to-back multi-hit games.

Reynolds joins Sis Bates , Taylor Van Zee , Kimi Pohlman, and Ashley Charters as the only freshman with 60+ hits under Heather Tarr .

, , Kimi Pohlman, and Ashley Charters as the only freshman with 60+ hits under . Bates (2x5) set a new career high with her 76 th and 77 th hits of the season.

and 77 hits of the season. Emma Helm (1x4, 2B, BB) had four extra-base hits this postseason.

(1x4, 2B, BB) had four extra-base hits this postseason. Madison Huskey (1x4) had hits in three of four WCWS games.