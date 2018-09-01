Huskies fall short against 9th ranked Auburn

ATLANTA - JaTarvious Whitlow ran in a ten yard touchdown with 6:15 remaining to lift 9th ranked Auburn to a 21-16 win over 6th ranked Washington.

The Huskies had the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a 30 yard field goal from Peyton Henry with just over 14 minutes left to go, but the Tigers answered with a touchdown drive.

Senior quarterback Jake Browning completed 18-33 passes for 296 yards, a touchdown, and an interception for the Huskies in the loss.

Washington drops to 0-1 on the season, they are home against North Dakota next saturday at 2pm.