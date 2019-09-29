Utah holds Washington State scoreless in second half, Cougs fall 38-13

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Lightning and thunder subsided in time in Salt Lake City for the Washington State Cougars to kickoff on time against the 19th-ranked Utah Utes.

WSU was without their leading wide receiver Brandon Arconado, who did not travel with the team to Utah. The Utes were without starting runningback Zach Moss due to injury.

Utah struck first with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley to Devonta'e Henry-Cole.

Washington State responded when Anthony Gordon hit Deon McIntosh for a short four-yard pass to even it up at seven.

After a 52-yard explosive play from Huntley to Samson Nacua landed in the endzone, Utah took a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Huntley was providing lightning on the field when there was also lightning in the sky in Salt Lake City. He racked up 242 yards, going 14/21 throwing two touchdown passes and running in another to take a 21-13 lead at halftime.

Utah held WSU scoreless in the the second half, and added two more touchdowns in the same time frame, one being Derrick Vickers added a 7-yard rushing touchdown to put the Utes up 31-13.

WSU QB Anthony Gordon finished 30/49 for 252 yards and one touchdown, but threw two interceptions.

Washington State falls to 0-2 in Pac12 play.