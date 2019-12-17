University Titans basketball loaded with college-bound talent, not ego
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous Story
Gonzaga moves to no. 2 in latest AP rankings
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next Story
NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Gonzaga moves to no. 2 in latest AP rankings
- University Titans basketball loaded with college-bound talent, not ego
- NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely
- Wilson, Carson lift Seahawks past Panthers 30-24
- Elleby, Pollard boost Washington St. past UC Riverside 70-56
- Streak snapped at six as Spokane loses to Silvertips 4-3 in shootout