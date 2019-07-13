Spokane Indians

Strahm's athleticism is a nice fit in Indians outfield

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former two-sport star Kellen Strahm is off to a good start to his professional baseball career with the Spokane Indians.  The former football star focused on baseball at San Jose State, but says his time on the gridiron helps him compete on the Diamond.

The bonus for Strahm is he gets to play his first season in the Northwest League, something he is very familiar with in his home town of Eugene, Oregon.

