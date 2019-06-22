Spokane Indians homer three times in home opener, take down Boise 9-4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Obie Ricumstrict, David Garcia and Starling Joseph all go yard in the first game of the season at Avista Stadium, continuing their hot start with a 9-4 win over the Boise Hawks.
Started Ricky Vanasco gets his first win of the season after pitching five innings, allowing four runs but striking out six.
The Indians improve to 6-2 on the season and host the Hawks Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
