KXLY invades Spokane Indians media day
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are about to launch their 2019 baseball season. To get ready for a new season, the team invited the media out to Avista Stadium to take their swings on the award-winning field.
KXLY was well represented in numbers, but not abilities.
700ESPN's Steve the Wingman once again took things a little too seriously.
SPORTS HEADLINES
- KXLY invades Spokane Indians media day
- Bruins force Game 7 for Stanley Cup, beating the Blues 5-1
- Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot in back in Dominican Republic
- New manager, new Spokane Indians team takes field for first practice
- Encarnación, Murphy hit 2 HRs each, Mariners blast Halos 9-3
- Spokane Indians announce 2019 roster, team arrives Saturday