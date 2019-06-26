Indians win streak ends at four games

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Tri-City Dust Devils snapped the Spokane Indians' four-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in front of 4,489 humans and 185 dogs at Bark in the Park & Azteca Taco Tuesday presented by Alaskan Brewing Company and ALT 96.1.

TOP PERFORMERS

In his third rehab appearance back in Spokane, outfielder Tanner Gardner brought in the only Indians run on the night with a line drive to center field. Gardner has a hit in all three rehab games.

Jake Hoover went 1-for-4 with a run scored and made a web gem diving catch at second base to end the top of the eighth.

Jeifry Nunez hurled three strong innings out of the bullpen. He's struck out nine and walked just one in 10 innings this season.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane went 1for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine guys on base.

Since hitting three home runs in the home opener last Friday, Spokane has just one extra base hit. In the last four games, 37 of their 38 hits have been singles.

Obie Ricumstrict extends his hitting streak to four games atop the order. He has hits in eight of his last nine games and is hitting .326.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane rallied in the bottom of the ninth. After a Jonah McReynolds walk and a Scott Kapers base knock, the Indians sent the winning run to the plate with just one out. Dust Devil closer Mason Fox struck out Hoover and got Ricumstrict to fly out just shy of the warning track to end the game.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The win moves Tri-City within four games of Spokane in the North Division. Spokane's 9-3 record remains the best in all the Northwest League, a game ahead of Hillsboro.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and Dust Devils continue their three-game series Wednesday for Family Feast Nightpresented by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU. Hot dogs, Pepsi products, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, candy and chips are $1.50 for Family Feast Night! Stick around after the game to participate in theTaco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.