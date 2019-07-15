Indians strike first, but seventh inning proves costly

Camille Troxel Cross Home Plate at the Spokane Indians Pennant Run

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox used a five-run seventh inning to propel them to a 6-3 victory over the Spokane Indians on Dad's Day & Prostate Cancer Awareness presented by Radia, Rock 94 ½, 700 ESPN, and Nspire Magazine. Everett's win now moves them into a tie atop the NWL North Division standings with Spokane.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ryan Garcia and Teodoro Ortega combined for 5.2 strong innings to start the game. They allowed just a single run and struck out six.

and combined for 5.2 strong innings to start the game. They allowed just a single run and struck out six. Luis Asuncion put together another 2-for-4 night, increasing his batting average at home to .324. He also drove in two of the Indians' three runs.

put together another 2-for-4 night, increasing his batting average at home to .324. He also drove in two of the Indians' three runs. Obie Ricumstrict tallied his first multi-hit performance since June 24, upping his batting average back to .250.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane got four doubles from four different players.

The Indians went 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

Joe Corbett has allowed no runs in 7.2 innings this season out of the bullpen, striking out 12 batters.

KEY MOMENT

In the bottom of the ninth, David Garcia hit what looked to be a two-run homer down the right field line to cut the deficit to one run. After he rounded the bases and celebrated in the dugout, the two umpires got together and ruled it a foul ball. Manager Kenny Hook was ejected for arguing the call. Francisco Ventura was ejected a batter later for arguing a strike three call. Spokane would get the tying run to the plate with two outs, but fell short of a Redband Rally.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

With the win, Everett moves into a first place tie with Spokane atop the NWL North Division with eight games remaining in the first half. The teams play five more times before a first half winner is crowned. Tri-City lost to Vancouver Sunday night, 2-1. The Dust Devils are sitting two games behind first place in the North.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their three-game series with the Everett AquaSox on Monday, July 15th for 1st Responders Appreciation Night presented by BNSF Railway and 93.7 The Mountain. Join us in thanking the 1st Responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their equipment including the Spokane Valley Fire Department, American Medical Response, the Spokane Police Department K9 Unit, and more! Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.