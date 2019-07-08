Indians shut out Dust Devils for fourth-straight win

Camille Troxel Cross Home Plate at the Spokane Indians Pennant Run

Camille Troxel Cross Home Plate at the Spokane Indians Pennant Run

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are back to their winning ways, shutting out the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-0 in the opening game of their three games series on Kids Day & OTTO's Birthday Bash presented by Longhorn Barbecue, K-102 Country, and Kids Newspaper.

TOP PERFORMERS

David Garcia was on base three times, including a double and two runs scored. He's hitting .318 at home this season with a whopping OPS of 1.146.

Joshua Javier had another strong start after escaping a jam in the first inning. He pitched four scoreless innings and now has a 1.15 ERA in four starts this season. He's given up just six total hits while striking out 18 batters.

Kellen Strahm had two more hits out of the leadoff spot, upping his average to .314 at home and .364 from the top spot of the order.

BY THE NUMBERS

This was the second shutout in three games for Spokane and third of the season. They are outscoring opponents 233 the last three nights.

Werner Leal continues to impress. Leal (W, 11) has given up just one earned run in 16.1 innings this season for a miniscule 0.61 ERA. In nine innings at Avista Stadium, he has given up just five hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out 14.

Daniel Robert is matching Leal. After two more flawless innings from the bullpen, Robert's ERA is now down to 0.66 and he's thrown 12.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane had runners on first and second with two out and a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Dust Devil starter Angel Acevedothrew a wild pitch that the catcher could not find. Kenan Irizarry recognized it immediately and raced home all the way from second base, just sliding under the tag of Acevedo. Two pitches later, Luis Asuncion drove in Cristian Inoato give Spokane a 4-0 lead and they did not look back.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Spokane's win put them three games clear of Tri-City in the North Division. Everett remains two games back of the Indians after their win. No team in the North Division has a winning record at home. Spokane looks for their first five-game winning streak of the season in game two of the series tomorrow. This is their third four-game winning streak of the summer.

NEXT HOME GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their three-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils on Monday, July 8th for Christmas in July presented by Kids Day & OTTO's Birthday Bash presented by Wake Up Call and 105.7 NOW FM. 'Tis the season for jolliness and baseball. Come Deck the Halls as the Spokane Indians celebrate Christmas in July with pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas music, trivia, and more! All fans are invited to circle the bases if they bring a stuffed animal to donate to the second annual Teddy Bear Toss after the game! Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.