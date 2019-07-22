Indians clinch first half NWL North Division Championship

For the fourth-consecutive season the Spokane Indians are headed to the Northwest League Playoffs. Trailing 3-0 heading into the seventh inning, Spokane relied on a Redband Rally to tie the game at three and then the Indians took the lead for good in the 8 th inning. A 5-4 victory against the Everett AquaSox on Sunday clinched the First Half NWL North Division Championship.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonah McReynolds chose a prime moment to have one of his best games of his career. The third baseman finished 2-for-4 with a career-high three RBI. His hit in the 8 th inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs for Spokane. chose a prime moment to have one of his best games of his career. The third baseman finished 2-for-4 with a career-high three RBI. His hit in the 8inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs for Spokane.

Obie Ricumstrict drove in his team-leading 20 th and 21 st RBI on a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning. His 21 ribbies currently rank sixth in all the Northwest League. drove in his team-leading 20and 21RBI on a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning. His 21 ribbies currently rank sixth in all the Northwest League.

Daniel Robert allowed just one hit over the final two innings of the game while striking out three AquaSox. Robert extends his streak to 17.2 consecutive innings without an earned run. He has 26 strikeouts to just three walks this season. Robert extends his streak to 17.2 consecutive innings without an earned run. He has 26 strikeouts to just three walks this season.

KEY MOMENTS

Trailing Everett 3-0 in the seventh inning, Spokane loaded the bases and Jonah McReynolds got the Indians on the board with an RBI single. The next batter, Obie Ricumstrict, delivered again for Spokane, this time bringing in bothLuis Asuncion and Starling Joseph to tie the game, 3-3.

The AquaSox scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to retake the lead, but once again the Indians responded. Spokane loaded the bases but had two outs when Jonah McReynolds stepped to the plate. Facing a 1-2 count, McReynolds connected with a base knock out to left field. Kellen Strahm scored easily and Blaine Crim came all the way from second to give the Indians what proved to be the game-winning run.

BY THE NUMBERS

Triston Polley picks up his second win of the season, and first since June 28th. The right-hander had three strikeouts, giving him at least two Ks in each of his last four appearances. The lone run he allowed in the seventh was his first earned run since July 2 nd . picks up his second win of the season, and first since June 28th. The right-hander had three strikeouts, giving him at least two Ks in each of his last four appearances. The lone run he allowed in the seventh was his first earned run since July 2

The Indians have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and five of the last six. Spokane last won a First Half Championship in 2016. Spokane appeared in the NWL Championship Series last year for the first time since 2010. The Indians last won an NWL Championship in 2008.

PLAYOFFS

By clinching the First Half NWL North Division Championship the Indians have punched their ticket for the 2019 NWL Playoffs. Specifics about what games Spokane will host and postseason ticket information will be announced in the coming days.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Spokane Indians continue their road trip with one more game in Everett followed by three games at Tri-City. The Indians return home Friday, July 26th to open a three-game series with the Vancouver Canadians. Friday's game is Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, 94.1 The Bear, and 103.9 BOB FM. Fireworks will begin immediately following the game. Get to the stadium early for beer specials during Happy Hour presented by The Inlander from 5:30-6:30pm! Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home game are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at SpokaneIndians.com.