Crim's two bombs power Indians to 5-1 win

SPOKANE, Wash. - Blaine Crim launched two homers and led the Spokane Indians to their fourth-straight victory, a 5-1 win over Vancouver on Raining Money & $100 Strikeout Night presented by Banner Bank and 105.7 Now FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Blaine Crim went 3-for-4 with four RBI on the night, including two long balls. The first baseman is now hitting .308 on the season and has multi-hit performances in three of his last four games.

went 3-for-4 with four RBI on the night, including two long balls. The first baseman is now hitting .308 on the season and has multi-hit performances in three of his last four games. Luis Rosario (W, 2-1) piggybacked Indians starter Justin Slaten and hurled four scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked none.

David Garcia had the other Spokane RBI on Thursday. Spokane's catcher has hits in seven of his last eight games.

BY THE NUMBERS

This is Spokane's fourth four-game winning streak of the season. They have lost the fifth game the previous three times.

Daniel Robert pitched a perfect ninth and extends his streak to 15.2 consecutive innings without an earned run. He has 23 strikeouts to just two walks.

The Indians 20-14 start is the fastest they have gotten to 20 wins since 2014 when they started out a scorching hot 20-9.

KEY MOMENT

After Vancouver scored a run in the top of the first, Spokane responded immediately. With two outs and a runner on, Crim singled in Kellen Strahm and Garcia brought in Crim to give the Indians a 2-1 lead that they would never relinquish.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils, 5-4 in ten innings Thursday night. With the Everett loss, the Indians now lead the NWL North Division by three games with four to play in the first half of the season. The two teams meet up in Everett for the final three games of the first half starting on Saturday.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

