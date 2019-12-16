Streak snapped at six as Spokane loses to Silvertips 4-3 in shootout

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

EVERETT, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs were dealt their first loss of December on Sunday night, falling 4-3 to the Everett Silvertips. The loss ended what was a six-game winning streak for the Chiefs.

Spokane was put in a hole early when Bryce Kindopp scored a power play goal just 1:00 into the action, but Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Beckman answered with a score for the Chiefs at 3:35. Spokane managed to pull ahead later in the frame when Michael King backhanded a puck out of the air and past Silvertips net minder Keegan Karki to make it 2-1 Spokane at 12:27.

The Tips managed to re-tie things at two before taking the 3-2 lead 6:40 into the third on a marker from Gage Goncalves. The Chiefs rallied back with a goal from Luke Toporowski with under four minutes to play to eventually send things to overtime.

Following 5:00 of scoreless action, things headed to a shootout, where successful attempts by Everett's Kindopp and Goncalves were enough to sink the Chiefs. Adam Beckman converted for Spokane, while Bear Hughes and Eli Zummack were unsuccessful in their attempts.

The first period goal by Beckman, who was coming off his second five-point night of the season last night at Seattle, gave him markers in four straight games and 11 PTS (7G, 4A) over that span.

Campbell Arnold turned in another 30+ save effort, stopping 31-of-34 through 65 minutes of action between the pipes. Karki ended the night 28-of-31. Spokane went 1-for-2 on the power play while Everett went 2-for-3.