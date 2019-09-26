Chiefs trade McIndoe to Edmonton

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Chiefs announced on Wednesday that they have traded forward Ethan McIndoe to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for two draft picks. Spokane acquires a fourth-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

“Ethan has been everything you can ask for in a Chief both on and off the ice,” said general manager Scott Carter. “To move him might be the hardest thing I’ve had to do as general manager here in Spokane but we have four excellent 20-year-olds and the rules state we can only keep three. Trading him to Edmonton will get him close to home and put him on a very competitive team.”

McIndoe was selected by the Chiefs in the third round (58th overall) of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft and departs Spokane having played 263 career regular season games, tied with two-time team captain Tyson Helgesen for 27th in franchise history. A four-year regular to the lineup, the hard-nosed winger scored 62 goals and 61 assists for 123 points during his time as a Chief, adding 178 penalty minutes.

Last season, while wearing an “A” as an alternate captain, he posted a career-best 0.63 points per game, picking up 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 games played. He tallied multiple points in 11 games and earned a career-best +10 rating. A key cog in the Chiefs’ run to the 2019 western conference finals, he scored 12 points (6G-6A) in 15 playoff games, pushing his career totals to 17 points (8G-9A) in 23 postseason contests.

Originally from Camrose, Alberta – a small town located just over an hour’s drive southeast of Edmonton – McIndoe earned a reputation as a tireless worker and netfront presence. He secured the team’s 2016-17 Hardest Working Player and 2017-18 Unsung Hero awards.

“We cannot thank Ethan enough for his years of hard work and leadership in Spokane,” added Carter. “We wish him the very best in Edmonton and in the future. Once a Chief, always a Chief.”

The roster move puts Spokane under the league-mandated limit of three overage players. Remaining 1999-born players include forward Jake McGrew along with defensemen Noah King and Filip Kral.