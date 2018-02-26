Chiefs Start Road Trip with 5-2 Win in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs used a three-goal outburst in the second period on their way to a 5-2 win over the U.S. Division-leading Everett Silvertips on Sunday in Everett. With the victory, the Chiefs moved within one point of second-place Portland in the division and moved into fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The contest also concluded the season series between the two division rivals.

After a Bryce Kindopp goal late in the first period gave Everett a 1-0 lead, the Chiefs tied the game early in the second period on Riley Woods’ 21st score of the season from Ty Smith and Milos Fafrak.

Riley McKay scored his first goal since October 24th at Calgary at 13:44 of the middle frame to give Spokane the lead for good at 2-1. Kailer Yamamoto capped the three-goal second, snapping the puck top shelf for his 19th of the season, with an assist to Ethan McIndoe at 15:59 to give the Chiefs a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Spokane built on the lead in a 4-on-4 situation early in the third as Czech defenseman Filip Kral scored his sixth of the year from Hudson Elynuik and Eli Zummack at 1:34 to put Spokane ahead 4-1. Matt Leduc would finish off the Chiefs scoring, going bar down for his first career WHL goal from Zummack and Jeff Faith at 15:34 to make it 5-1.

Everett scored a late goal to wrap up the scoring but it wasn’t enough as the Chiefs are now 14-2-2 in their last 18 games.

Spokane will head to Kennewick to take on the Tri-City Americans for game two of their six-game road swing on Friday, March 2 at 7:05 p.m.