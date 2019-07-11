Spokane Chiefs

Chiefs introduce Viveiros as new head coach

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 09:44 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs publicly introduced their new head coach Manny Viveiros today at the Spokane Arena.

Viveiros comes from the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL where he spent last season as an assistant coach.  Before that he won a WHL title in Swift Current in 2019.

Viveiros has an added connection to the Chiefs as he coached former Chief and Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto last year in Edmonton.

