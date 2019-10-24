Chiefs erupt for seven goals in win over Brandon
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-point night from Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Beckman helped fuel an offensive outburst from the Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday night as they cruised to a 7-1 win over the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings.
The Chiefs were the first ones on the board, striking at 14:21 when Beckman found a streaking Luke Toporowski, who put it home from the center of the right circle. Not two minutes later, d-man Matt Leduc got in on the action when Eli Zummack sent him a cross-ice pass that Leduc deposited into a wide open Wheat Kings net, sending the Chiefs into the first intermission up 2-0.
Spokane piled on a trio of goals in the second frame, adding a score by Beckman at 6:59 before striking again twice in a short span with goals from Bear Hughes and Eli Zummack just 27 seconds apart at 16:38 and 17:05 to send the Chiefs into the second break with a healthy 5-0 lead.
Brandon's lone goal came at the 2:12 mark of the final period, but the Chiefs answered with goals from Filip Kral and Michael King as they went on to claim the 7-1 victory.
Spokane goaltender Campbell Arnold turned in another strong performance, going 18-for-19. Brandon split goaltending duties on the night with Ethan Kruger going 17-for-22 through 40:00 minutes of action. Connor Ungar went 6-for-8 over the final 20:00 minutes. The Chiefs went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Wheat Kings were held 0-for-5 in their chances.
