Chiefs Clinch Playoff Spot
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs clinched a playoff berth on Monday night, securing their spot for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons.
The Chiefs still have 10 regular season games remaining, but would be slated to face the Portland Winterhawks in the opening round of the playoffs if the season were to end today.
Chiefs fans can secure their playoff home game tickets by calling 509-535-PUCK (7825), visiting the Chiefs' Ticket Office during regular operating hours (Monday-Friday 9 a.m - 5 p.m.) or stopping by the ticket window at a remaining Chiefs home game and asking to purchase a Playoff Package.
The Playoff Package guarantees you tickets to all Chiefs home playoff games, with fans being charged at the conclusion of the playoffs.