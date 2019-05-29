Beckman invited to NHL combine

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman is one of 15 WHL players invited to this week's 2019 NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, N.Y. ahead of next month's 2019 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver, B.C.

Beckman, an 18-year-old forward from Saskatoon, Sask., was ranked 34th among North American skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting draft rankings ahead of this summer's draft. He and teammate Luke Toporowski (100th) are among the hopefuls to hear their name called on June 21-22 in Vancouver.

Invited players will participate in interviews with NHL teams before competing in fitness tests that include bench press, pull-ups and the notoriously tough Wingate bicycle test, among others.

Beckman was an offensive powerhouse during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring 32 goals and 30 assists for 62 points (2nd among WHL rookies) on his way to the team's Rookie of the Year award.

He became the first rookie to lead Spokane in goals scored since the 1998-99 season (Daniel Bohac; 26) and recorded the most points by a first-year Chief since Roman Tvrdon tallied 70 in 1999-00. The last 17-year-old to lead the team in goals was Pat Falloon in 1989-90 (60), who went on to be the second-overall pick in the 1991 draft by San Jose.

Recent Chiefs to attend the NHL Combine include Ty Smith (2018 1st round; New Jersey), Filip Kral (2018 5th round; Toronto), Jaret Anderson-Dolan (2017 2nd round; Los Angeles) and Kailer Yamamoto (2017 1st round; Edmonton).

2019 NHL Draft Combine – Western Hockey League attendees:

(Players are listed alphabetically within their respective team along with their numerical ranking as determined in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings)

Edmonton Oil Kings (1)

Matthew Robertson (26th among NA skaters)

Kelowna Rockets (4)

Nolan Foote (37th among NA skaters)

Dillon Hamaliuk (Not ranked)

Kaedan Korczak (32nd among NA skaters)

Lassi Thomson (15th among NA skaters)

Lethbridge Hurricanes (1)

Dylan Cozens (Fifth among NA skaters)

Medicine Hat Tigers (1)

Mads Søgaard (Second among NA goaltenders)

Moose Jaw Warriors (1)

Brayden Tracey (21st among NA skaters)

Prince Albert Raiders (1)

Brett Leason (25th among NA skaters)

Prince George Cougars (1)

Taylor Gauthier (Seventh among NA goaltenders)

Saskatoon Blades (1)

Kirby Dach (Third among NA skaters)

Spokane Chiefs (1)

Adam Beckman (34th among NA skaters)

Vancouver Giants (2)

Bowen Byram (Second among NA skaters)

Trent Miner (Sixth among NA goaltenders)

Winnipeg ICE (1)

Peyton Krebs (10th among NA skaters)