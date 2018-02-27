Sieveke Leads LC All The Way To Tacoma
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's state championship week for high school basketball in the state of Washington. The Lewis & Clark Tigers take a four game winning streak to Tacoma. Ethan Sieveke is one of the Tigers Senior leaders and he doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with his teammates. He's this week's Shining Star.
If you know a positive high school sports story or a Senior student-athlete that you believe deserves recognition, please let us know. Send us an e-mail to Sports@kxly.com
SPORTS HEADLINES
- Chiefs Start Road Trip with 5-2 Win in Everett
- Whitworth wins NWC Tournament on a Buzzer-beater
- Washington State Athletics Mourns the Loss of David Lang
- Roach's Shot Lifts Whitworth to NWC Tournament Crown
- No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU
- Big First Half Leads Eastern Past Idaho State for Fourth-Straight Win