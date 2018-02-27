Sieveke Leads LC All The Way To Tacoma Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's state championship week for high school basketball in the state of Washington. The Lewis & Clark Tigers take a four game winning streak to Tacoma. Ethan Sieveke is one of the Tigers Senior leaders and he doesn't mind sharing the spotlight with his teammates. He's this week's Shining Star.

