Rogers girls wrestling team leading the way in the GSL

SPOKANE, Wash. - The inland northwest has long been a staple of success in high school wrestling. Girls wrestling in our area has been happening for years now, but this year at Rogers, they have the only girls team recognized by the WIAA in the GSL.

The girls on the wrestling team are hoping that this team will show more girls to get involved in the sport they love.

Our Alyssa Charlston has the story of this trend setting team that loves to mix it up on the mat.

