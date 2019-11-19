Perry uses positive energy to lead Mt. Spokane from the sideline

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mt. Spokane's volleyball team is back at the state tournament looking for another state title this weekend. One of their Senior leaders hasn't stepped foot on the court this season, but Klaire Perry is still there for her team, every step of the way.

Perry is an emotional leader of the Wildcats and even though Shoulder Surgery ended her season before it even started, she hasn't missed a practice, meeting, or game with her teammates. She's the subject of this week's Shining Star.

If you know a Senior Student-Athlete that deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, please let us know by sending an e-mail to: Sports@kxly.com