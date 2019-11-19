Shining Stars

Perry uses positive energy to lead Mt. Spokane from the sideline

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 07:52 PM PST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:00 PM PST

Perry uses positive energy to lead Mt. Spokane from the sideline

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mt. Spokane's volleyball team is back at the state tournament looking for another state title this weekend.  One of their Senior leaders hasn't stepped foot on the court this season, but Klaire Perry is still there for her team, every step of the way.

Perry is an emotional leader of the Wildcats and even though Shoulder Surgery ended her season before it even started, she hasn't missed a practice, meeting, or game with her teammates.  She's the subject of this week's Shining Star.

If you know a Senior Student-Athlete that deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, please let us know by sending an e-mail to:  Sports@kxly.com

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS