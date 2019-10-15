Shining Stars

Pair of Seniors leading the way at U-High

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 07:17 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:20 PM PDT

Pair of Seniors leading the way at U-High

SPOKANE, Wash. - In this week's Shining Star, we take a look at a Senior-rich roster at University High School, and a pair of them are strong leaders on the volleyball court, and in the classroom.

Joli Poplawski and Lauren Fleury have been playing volleyball together since they were kids, but it's their leadership and commitment in the classroom that really stand out.

If you know a Senior student-athlete that deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, please let us know.  Send us an e-mail to sports@kxly.com 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

SPORTS HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS