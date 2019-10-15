Pair of Seniors leading the way at U-High

SPOKANE, Wash. - In this week's Shining Star, we take a look at a Senior-rich roster at University High School, and a pair of them are strong leaders on the volleyball court, and in the classroom.

Joli Poplawski and Lauren Fleury have been playing volleyball together since they were kids, but it's their leadership and commitment in the classroom that really stand out.

If you know a Senior student-athlete that deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, please let us know. Send us an e-mail to sports@kxly.com