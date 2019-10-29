Pair of Blackhawk runners leading the way in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. - Leadership comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, at Cheney High School and their cross country team, leadership comes in a pair.

Senior's Bas Holland and JT Gasper lead in two completely different ways, but together they are everything the Blackhawks need.

They are leaders on their team, and they are leaders in the school, these two seem to do everything together, and they are this week's Shining Stars

If you would like to nominate a Senior student-athlete for our Shining Star program, please send your nominations to: Sports@kxly.com